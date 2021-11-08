State Street Corp Purchases 2,897,842 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.09% of Genworth Financial worth $80,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,978 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,474,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.37 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

