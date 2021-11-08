State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.43% of Trustmark worth $85,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

