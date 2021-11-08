State Street Corp Trims Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $81,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 444,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 66,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 93,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 69,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of XPER opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

