StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.35. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 in the last three months. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.