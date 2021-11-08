Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $27.18

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $28.91. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $829.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 255.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

