Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

