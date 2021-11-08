Stifel Financial Corp Has $484,000 Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 524,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

ABCL opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.