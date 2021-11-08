Stifel Financial Corp Has $543,000 Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after acquiring an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In related news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $332,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

