Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 75.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Surgalign by 83.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 877,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 541,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRGA. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 55,000 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 788,056 shares of company stock worth $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRGA opened at $1.07 on Monday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

