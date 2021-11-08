Stifel Financial Corp Invests $529,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE ADNT opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.