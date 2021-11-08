Stifel Nicolaus Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $160.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

