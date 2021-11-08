Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $162.11 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $53.83 or 0.00081623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $162.11 million and $5.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00080871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,239.89 or 1.00437747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.05 or 0.07125036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.