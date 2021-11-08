SUKU 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.72 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $128.99 million and $15.72 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.