Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WISA opened at $2.55 on Monday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

