Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

SLF stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after buying an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after buying an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

