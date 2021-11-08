Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$79.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$79.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,157,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.