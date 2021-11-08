Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.45

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.45 and last traded at C$33.01, with a volume of 1929171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.