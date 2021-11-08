Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.66. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a market capitalization of £237.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.57.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

