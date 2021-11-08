Suretly Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00050955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00236883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00099429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.