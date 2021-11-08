Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFV. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

