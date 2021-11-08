Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,858 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $38.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

