Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $208,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $44.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

