suterusu Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and $412,914.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.