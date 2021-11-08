SVB Leerink Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $39.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.