SVB Leerink Boosts Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $55.00

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PRCT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). On average, analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procept BioRobotics stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,000. Procept BioRobotics comprises 6.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.62% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

