SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $528.00 target price on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.10.

HUM stock opened at $453.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Humana by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

