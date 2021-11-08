Synthetix Price Tops $10.41 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00015773 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $97.99 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00234060 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00096934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

