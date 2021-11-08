Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 234,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,246 shares.The stock last traded at $80.05 and had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Get Sysco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.