Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.02 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $11.02 million and $282,882.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00099206 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

