Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,400,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.