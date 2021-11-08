Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells $1,400,500.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.