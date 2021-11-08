Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 374.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 720,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of TGT opened at $254.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.