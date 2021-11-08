Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMHC opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
