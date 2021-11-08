Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 16.0% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

