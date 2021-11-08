Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWODF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TWODF remained flat at $$2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

