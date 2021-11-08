TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a C$74.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

TSE TRP traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$62.91. 1,944,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.06. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at C$133,501.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

