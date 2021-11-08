TD Securities Boosts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $22.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.