TD Securities Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. BCE has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.