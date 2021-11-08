TD Securities Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.15.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.71 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

