TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$115.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$105.56.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$71.66 and a 1 year high of C$101.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.19. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

