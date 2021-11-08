TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

