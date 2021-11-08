TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$46.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.79.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$42.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.90. The stock has a market cap of C$29.33 billion and a PE ratio of -80.02. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -185.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.