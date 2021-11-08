TD Securities Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$34.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WJX stock opened at C$29.40 on Thursday. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

