TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Reaches $44.54 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $44.54 million and $867,223.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00240116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00100459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011470 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.