Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLS opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 663.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telos stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Telos worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

