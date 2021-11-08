Telsey Advisory Group Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $150.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.92.

FND stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,074.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,705 shares of company stock worth $36,002,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

