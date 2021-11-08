Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.90

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 34604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TLSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.