Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.