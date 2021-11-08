Tendies Reaches Market Capitalization of $353,129.74 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Tendies has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $353,129.74 and $8,977.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00232016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00097389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.