Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 457,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.84 on Monday. Teradata has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

