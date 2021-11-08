Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.84. 5,161,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.