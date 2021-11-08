Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.28

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $156.80 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

